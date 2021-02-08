Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Reaches $13.52 on Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $13.52 or 0.00028941 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $209.00 million and approximately $72.15 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00170990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062092 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00191872 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00061231 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,458,824 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

