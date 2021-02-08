Ink Protocol (XNK) Hits Market Capitalization of $739,556.04

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 3% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $739,556.04 and approximately $54,984.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.00 or 0.01063986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.35 or 0.05518590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00046182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.