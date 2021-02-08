Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading Up 5.5%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 127,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 57,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPHA shares. SVB Leerink lowered Innate Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $365.68 million and a PE ratio of -13.62.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

