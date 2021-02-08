Innova Market Capitalization Tops $236,559.80 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 188.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $236,559.80 and $1,796.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innova has traded up 264.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

