INO COIN (INO) Price Tops $7.56

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $575,260.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for about $7.56 or 0.00017544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00058766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.07 or 0.01156410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.74 or 0.05994218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00049386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00018246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00032942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

