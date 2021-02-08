Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inphi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Shares of IPHI opened at $165.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $10,889,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $10,984,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $43,742,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inphi by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

