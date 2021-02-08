Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $156.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Get Inphi alerts:

NASDAQ IPHI opened at $165.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.53. Inphi has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Inphi by 29.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the third quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Inphi in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.