Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,072,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,190,994 shares of company stock valued at $64,310,199. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,705,000 after purchasing an additional 366,298 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Inseego by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSG opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

