Insider Buying: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Buys 1,700 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ANTM stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.70. 1,428,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $211,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
