Insider Buying: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Buys 1,700 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ANTM stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.70. 1,428,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $211,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

