Insider Buying: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) Major Shareholder Acquires 287,250 Shares of Stock

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) major shareholder Atalan Capital Partners, Lp bought 287,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE PCPL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,962,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,735. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 184,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.32% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

