Insider Buying: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.79. 34,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Fastenal by 16.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fastenal by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

