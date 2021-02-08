Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells 14,195 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.28. 660,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.