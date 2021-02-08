Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells 26,440 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,398. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 486,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

