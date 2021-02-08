Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $137,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $136,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $128,025.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00.

CIEN traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.26. 697,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

