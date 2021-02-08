Insider Selling: Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Insider Sells 17,300 Shares of Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 949,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,443,807.

Paul Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Paul Robbins sold 2,700 shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$29,970.00.

TSE:XTC traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 74,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Exco Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of C$4.72 and a 1-year high of C$11.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$441.70 million and a P/E ratio of 14.42.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XTC. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

