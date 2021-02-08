Insider Selling: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insider Sells 8,396 Shares of Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Jordan Cohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hologic alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00.

HOLX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.28. 1,746,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hologic by 452.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 103,985 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.