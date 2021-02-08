Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 21,200 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,501,596.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,056,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,465,591.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $2,727,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $918,720.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $974,016.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $983,808.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,006,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $986,256.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,005,408.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,540.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $935,655.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $71.98. 865,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

