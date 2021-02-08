Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Sells 28,261 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.33. 1,909,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1,985.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Masco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Masco by 153.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 816,792 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 756,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

