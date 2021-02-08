Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 11,046 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,463,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,655,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $1,408,590.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,361,430.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

MRNA traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,895,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,983,672. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

