Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Sells 2,265 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Warren Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of Neogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $913,751.11.

NEOG stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.56. 7,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

