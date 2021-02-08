Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,729. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $74.69.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

