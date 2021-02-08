Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 511,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,672,096. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
