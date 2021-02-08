Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 204,784 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 204,784 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,279,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. 1,011,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

TEN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 562,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

