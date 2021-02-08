Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 204,784 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 204,784 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,279,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. 1,011,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $12.94.
TEN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
