Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells 3,205 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PNC stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.90. 34,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average is $125.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 24,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,645.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 196.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 150.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

