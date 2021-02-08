Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells 3,205 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PNC stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.90. 34,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average is $125.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 24,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,645.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 196.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 150.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
