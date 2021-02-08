Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Sells 4,914 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,671. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.17.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.