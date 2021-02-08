Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $168,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $106,520.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $169,530.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $109,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $415,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $149,370.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $249,780.00.

NYSE TSE traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

TSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

