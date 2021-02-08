Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Sells 8,243 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joao Carlos Brega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $6.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.43. 755,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.02 and its 200 day moving average is $184.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Whirlpool by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

