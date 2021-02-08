Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $102.50

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $82.00 to $102.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $82.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $84.21.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

