Insight Protocol (INX) Hits Market Cap of $1.81 Million

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $17,445.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.01050091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.22 or 0.05406403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00030526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

