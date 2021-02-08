Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Shares Up 9%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.10. 146,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 320,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

