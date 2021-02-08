Insolar (XNS) Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Insolar has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insolar has a total market cap of $729,764.83 and approximately $798,749.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

