Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Up 11.6%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)’s share price shot up 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.38. 160,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 35,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $169.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.62% of Inspired Entertainment worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

