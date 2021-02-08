Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) vs. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Head-To-Head Survey

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asana and Inspired Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inspired Entertainment $153.40 million 0.99 -$37.00 million ($1.63) -4.06

Asana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspired Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana N/A N/A N/A Inspired Entertainment -27.98% N/A -15.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Asana and Inspired Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 4 6 0 2.45 Inspired Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Asana currently has a consensus target price of $32.10, suggesting a potential downside of 17.86%. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.59%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Asana.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Asana on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc. operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators. The company also designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience for virtual sports retail and digital operators. In addition, it offers SBG and virtual sports content through its remote gaming servers. Further, the company operates analog gaming and amusement machines for pubs, adult gaming centers, motorway service stations, and holiday resorts. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

