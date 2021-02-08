INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.83

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 13541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. INSU Acquisition Corp. II makes up 0.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of INSU Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:INAQ)

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

