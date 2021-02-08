Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 544,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 974,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

NTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $18.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

