Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.14. Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 8,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) Company Profile (CVE:ICAU)

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. engages in the gold and metals trading business in Canada, Bolivia, and Peru. It is involved in the gold refining; and physical commodities marketing and trading operations. The company was formerly known as Geodex Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd.

