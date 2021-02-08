International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $121.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.