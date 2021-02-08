International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 385,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.94. 78,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,525,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average is $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

