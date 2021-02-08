International Frontier Resources Co. (IFR.V) (CVE:IFR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.03

International Frontier Resources Co. (IFR.V) (CVE:IFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 573616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$6.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About International Frontier Resources Co. (IFR.V) (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley and Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation has a strategic alliance with SIMMONS EDECO to pursue oil and gas opportunities in the Mexican market primarily focused on upstream oil and gas, as well as midstream and service contract opportunities.

