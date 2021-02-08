International Paper Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on IP. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

NYSE:IP opened at $47.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.