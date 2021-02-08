International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on IP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $70,604,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,248,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 949.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 404,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 366,373 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.