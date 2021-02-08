Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.29. 258,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 254,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $21.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%. Analysts anticipate that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

