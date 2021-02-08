InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) Shares Up 10.5%

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) shares shot up 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.48. 2,189,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,223,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,221 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

