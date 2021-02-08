Intertain Group (TSE:ITX) Trading Up 2.6%

Intertain Group Ltd (TSE:ITX) shares were up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.95. Approximately 1,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.65.

The firm has a market cap of C$233.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59.

Intertain Group Company Profile (TSE:ITX)

The Intertain Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company worldwide. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. The Jackpotjoy segment provides real money, social gaming online bingo, and online casino services through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, and Botemania brands.

