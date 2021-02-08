Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ISNPY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ISNPY traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 98,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,421. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

