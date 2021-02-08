Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.45 Price Target at UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.18 ($2.57).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

