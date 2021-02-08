Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.50 ($2.94) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.20 ($2.59).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

