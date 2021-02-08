Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISNPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 98,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,421. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

