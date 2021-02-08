INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) PT Lowered to $2.25

INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of INV Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

ILNLF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150. INV Metals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

