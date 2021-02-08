Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.37

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 million and a PE ratio of 2.97.

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.05 million for the quarter.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

